Auburn woman accused of selling cocaine, heroin out of Lewiston motel room
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested an Auburn woman Thursday on several felony drug and other charges in connection with an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking operation based out of a Lewiston motel room. Jacinta Hunt, 27, is charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of release conditions from a prior arrest, MDEA Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr 12
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC