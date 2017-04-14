Auburn woman accused of selling cocai...

Auburn woman accused of selling cocaine, heroin out of Lewiston motel room

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested an Auburn woman Thursday on several felony drug and other charges in connection with an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking operation based out of a Lewiston motel room. Jacinta Hunt, 27, is charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of release conditions from a prior arrest, MDEA Cmdr.

