YouTube weatherman Frankie MacDonald:...

YouTube weatherman Frankie MacDonald: 'Massive blizzard on its way'

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

YouTube sensation and amateur weatherman Frankie MacDonald issued a forecast for Maine on his channel Wednesday, alerting Mainers to a possible blizzard that could hit the Pine Tree State in the middle of the week. MacDonald, who recently was awarded the silver play button by YouTube for having more than 100,000 subscribers , recommends we have lots of green tea at the ready to keep us warm and reminds us to keep our electronics charged ahead of time in case of a power outage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
News Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16) Mar '16 longtail 1
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Androscoggin County was issued at March 11 at 4:01PM EST

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC