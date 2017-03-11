YouTube weatherman Frankie MacDonald: 'Massive blizzard on its way'

YouTube sensation and amateur weatherman Frankie MacDonald issued a forecast for Maine on his channel Wednesday, alerting Mainers to a possible blizzard that could hit the Pine Tree State in the middle of the week. MacDonald, who recently was awarded the silver play button by YouTube for having more than 100,000 subscribers , recommends we have lots of green tea at the ready to keep us warm and reminds us to keep our electronics charged ahead of time in case of a power outage.

