YouTube weatherman Frankie MacDonald: 'Massive blizzard on its way'
YouTube sensation and amateur weatherman Frankie MacDonald issued a forecast for Maine on his channel Wednesday, alerting Mainers to a possible blizzard that could hit the Pine Tree State in the middle of the week. MacDonald, who recently was awarded the silver play button by YouTube for having more than 100,000 subscribers , recommends we have lots of green tea at the ready to keep us warm and reminds us to keep our electronics charged ahead of time in case of a power outage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC