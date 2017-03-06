TINR Food for Thought: Book Sneak Peek: "One Goal"

Food for Thought Every month you have the opportunity to learn from experts in their field and each other: authors, musicians, professors, world travelers, clergy, and more! Book Sneak Peek: "One Goal" discussion with author Dr. Amy Bass The story of Somali refugees in Lewiston, Maine, and how their championship high school soccer season helped unite a once divided city. Let us know you're coming by calling the Temple Office at 235-1800 or visiting www.tinr.org/Events * $15 per person covers lecture, discussion and lunch * * If paid by credit card, an administrative fee will be added to the cost.

