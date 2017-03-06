TINR Food for Thought: Book Sneak Pee...

TINR Food for Thought: Book Sneak Peek: "One Goal"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Rochelle Talk

Food for Thought Every month you have the opportunity to learn from experts in their field and each other: authors, musicians, professors, world travelers, clergy, and more! Book Sneak Peek: "One Goal" discussion with author Dr. Amy Bass The story of Somali refugees in Lewiston, Maine, and how their championship high school soccer season helped unite a once divided city. Let us know you're coming by calling the Temple Office at 235-1800 or visiting www.tinr.org/Events * $15 per person covers lecture, discussion and lunch * * If paid by credit card, an administrative fee will be added to the cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
News Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16) Mar '16 longtail 1
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC