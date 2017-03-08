Tech Community 'Peers and Beers' at Davinci's Eatery in ...
The Maine Technology Users Group hosts its Lewiston tech community Peers & Beers on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30pm. This event is co-sponsored by Rolta AdvizeX, and will be held at Davinci's Eatery, in the back function room, 150 Mill Street, Lewiston, Maine.
