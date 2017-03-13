State House passes Jared Golden's bill to help veterans get ID
Seeking to help about 500 Maine veterans who get their medical care at a military base, the state House endorsed a measure Wednesday that would cover the cost of buying each of the patients a required identification card. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, said the veterans haven't been able to use their Maine driver's licenses to access medical treatment Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire because the state cards don't meet new federal guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC