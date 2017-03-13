State House passes Jared Golden's bil...

State House passes Jared Golden's bill to help veterans get ID

Tuesday Mar 14

Seeking to help about 500 Maine veterans who get their medical care at a military base, the state House endorsed a measure Wednesday that would cover the cost of buying each of the patients a required identification card. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, said the veterans haven't been able to use their Maine driver's licenses to access medical treatment Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire because the state cards don't meet new federal guidelines.

