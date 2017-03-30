Spring snowstorm could drop a foot in...

Spring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of Maine

Thursday Mar 30

The latest snowstorm to hit the area should arrive in Maine late Friday and lay down heavy, wet snow all day Saturday - with the possibility of up to a foot in some areas - according to Meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service in Gray. "We have a winter storm warning in effect for interior York, interior Cumberland and interior Oxford that forecast the possibility of 6 or more inches of snow," Hawley said Thursday morning.

Lewiston, ME

