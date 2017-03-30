Spring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of Maine

The latest snowstorm to hit the area should arrive in Maine late Friday and lay down heavy, wet snow all day Saturday - with the possibility of up to a foot in some areas - according to Meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service in Gray. "We have a winter storm warning in effect for interior York, interior Cumberland and interior Oxford that forecast the possibility of 6 or more inches of snow," Hawley said Thursday morning.

