Pleasant Note celebrates 11 years of Open Mic
On Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m., The Pleasant Note Coffeehouse will celebrate the 11th anniversary of its Open Mic & Poetry Slam at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. Since 2006, this free monthly show has drawn people of all ages who share the spirituality of music and spoken word.
