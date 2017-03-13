Only Steps Forward: Those profiting f...

Only Steps Forward: Those profiting from our rivers should help with L-A's redevelopment

Last week, the LA Metro Chamber hosted its monthly breakfast at the Franco Center in Lewiston highlighting the topic of the Androscoggin River. I was pleased to be able to share the floor with Ed Barrett, City Administrator of Lewiston, and Shelley Kruszewski and Jim Pross from the Androscoggin Land Trust to provide an update on progress being made to reconnect the community with the river and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

