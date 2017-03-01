March Programs for Job Seekers at the Lewiston CareerCenter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 3, 2017 Contact: Mary LaFontaine, Lewiston CareerCenter, 207-753-9094 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 207-621-5009 LEWISTON – The Lewiston CareerCenter continues its workshop programs for job seekers and those considering training to upgrade their skills and increase their employability. "Thousands of good-paying jobs with Maine employers are available at Maine JobLink and the many job fairs around the state," said Governor Paul R. LePage.

