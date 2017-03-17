Man accused of robbery while serving ...

Man accused of robbery while serving drug court sentence pleads not guilty

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Bangor Daily News

A Lewiston man accused of robbing a credit union in January while he was a drug court participant pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court. Brent Roaix, 33, robbed the Rainbow Credit Union on Main Street in Lewiston of more than $5,500 at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to court documents.

