Maine islanders again deny liquor baron's bid to sell alcohol at restaurant

For the second year in a row, Southport town meeting voters on Monday rejected proposed amendments to bylaws that would allow a restaurant owned by a controversial businessman to sell liquor and advertise. In 2012, liquor magnate Paul Coulombe leased the town-owned wharf and building in tiny Cozy Harbor that formerly housed Gus Pratt's old general store, renovated the property and opened the upscale eatery Oliver's Cozy Harbor Wharf .

