Maine Appalachian Trail Club Spring Meeting on April 8

With warmer weather right around the corner, the Maine Appalachian Trail Club welcomes its members and the general public to its annual spring meeting, taking place Saturday, April 8 at Bates College in Lewiston. Kicking off the 2017 trail season, the meeting will feature updates on Appalachian Trail news and interactive workshops on a range of topics, including: These workshops are free and open to the public.

