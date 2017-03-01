Lisbon man burned himself after playi...

Lisbon man burned himself after playing with lighter fluid

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sun Journal

The State Fire Marshal's Office says a local man seriously burned Tuesday night was playing with lighter fluid while he was intoxicated. Lisbon police said they responded to a call about a man on fire at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at 706 Lisbon St. When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Cory Mathis with serious burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
News Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16) Mar '16 longtail 1
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC