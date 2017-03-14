Lewiston native Thomas Delahanty ousted as U.S. attorney for Maine
U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty was ousted Monday while out of the office as part of the Trump administration's effort to clean out the previous administration's appointees. Delahanty was out of the office when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that he was demanding the resignations of 46 prosecutors appointed by Republican President Donald Trump's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
