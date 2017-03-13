Legislators close to deal on Real ID for Maine
A Maine legislative committee neared a deal on Thursday that would bring the state into compliance with a federal identification program that the state has spurned for a decade over privacy concerns. The Legislature also has given initial approval to a bill from Assistant House Majority Leader Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, that would fund passport cards for veterans who get health care at Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire, but it awaits funding before final passage.
