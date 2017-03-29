Lawmakers hit the brakes on Nate Libby's pedestrian safety bill
The bill proposed by Sen. Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, sought to create a fund in the Maine Department of Transportation to bolster pedestrian safety through new lights, paint, signs, speed bumps and intersection fixes. Lawmakers hit the pause button on the proposal after learning state transportation officials already have a program to fund projects aimed at making roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC