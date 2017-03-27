In Maine, A Common Language Connects ...

In Maine, A Common Language Connects French Canadians, African Immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

In Lewiston, Maine, more people than ever are showing up at the Franco Center for La Rencontre, a monthly luncheon that encourages French conversation. Of the 200 people who come to break bread together, most are Lewiston natives who are older and white.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
News Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16) Mar '16 longtail 1
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Androscoggin County was issued at March 31 at 11:42AM EDT

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC