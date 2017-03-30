Gov. Paul LePage vetoes Jared Golden'...

Gov. Paul LePage vetoes Jared Golden's bill to help veterans get IDs

A Lewiston Democrat who tried to help provide identification cards to veterans who need them to access federal health care facilities said Thursday he is disappointed and insulted that Gov. Paul LePage vetoed his bill. This is the note that Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, sent to Gov. Paul LePage on Thursday morning in the hope it would spur him to sign a bill to help veterans.

