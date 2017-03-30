Gov. Paul LePage vetoes Jared Golden's bill to help veterans get IDs
A Lewiston Democrat who tried to help provide identification cards to veterans who need them to access federal health care facilities said Thursday he is disappointed and insulted that Gov. Paul LePage vetoed his bill. This is the note that Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, sent to Gov. Paul LePage on Thursday morning in the hope it would spur him to sign a bill to help veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC