Global rights activist in Maine: Trump, Muslim extremists use same strategy

Two days before delivering the University of Maine School of Law's Justice for Women lecture, human rights advocate Zainah Anwar met with high school students in Portland and Lewiston to discuss life as a young Muslim woman in Maine. Anwar of Malaysia said Wednesday that she told young women from Deering and Lewiston high schools that the Muslim world is changing and that Islam recognizes equality and justice.

