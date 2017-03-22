Global rights activist in Maine: Trump, Muslim extremists use same strategy
Two days before delivering the University of Maine School of Law's Justice for Women lecture, human rights advocate Zainah Anwar met with high school students in Portland and Lewiston to discuss life as a young Muslim woman in Maine. Anwar of Malaysia said Wednesday that she told young women from Deering and Lewiston high schools that the Muslim world is changing and that Islam recognizes equality and justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC