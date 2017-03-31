Franco-American memorial for Father Normand Carpentier
We met Father Normand E. Carpentier when he was an assistant pastor at All Saints Parish, in Brunwick, ME. At one time, he was a guest of the local French group, a gathering of 8 friends who continue to meet for lunch, taking turns in each person's home, where "seulement le francais" is spoken.
