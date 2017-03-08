Capitol City Improv at Unity

Capitol City Improv, a comedy troupe that has earned rave reviews, will come to the Unity College Center for Performing Arts, 42 Depot St., for an interactive evening Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Founder Dennis Price studied and performed improvisation in Chicago with The Second City and IO Theater . Since coming to Maine in 1998, he has worked as an actor, performer, improviser, teacher and director.

