Capitol City Improv at Unity
Capitol City Improv, a comedy troupe that has earned rave reviews, will come to the Unity College Center for Performing Arts, 42 Depot St., for an interactive evening Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Founder Dennis Price studied and performed improvisation in Chicago with The Second City and IO Theater . Since coming to Maine in 1998, he has worked as an actor, performer, improviser, teacher and director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC