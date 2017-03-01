Biofuel Helps Heat a Maine College

Biofuel Helps Heat a Maine College

This cellulosic liquid fuel is attractive for institutions seeking a lower carbon footprint, but it probably won't find its way into the residential market This converted natural gas boiler now burns a cellulosic biofuel produced in Canada from wood. Conversion costs are high, but the fuel is cheaper and produces lower greenhouse gas emissions than the fuel it replaced.

