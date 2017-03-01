Biofuel Helps Heat a Maine College
This cellulosic liquid fuel is attractive for institutions seeking a lower carbon footprint, but it probably won't find its way into the residential market This converted natural gas boiler now burns a cellulosic biofuel produced in Canada from wood. Conversion costs are high, but the fuel is cheaper and produces lower greenhouse gas emissions than the fuel it replaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenBuildingAdvisor.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC