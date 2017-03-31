Attorney General Janet Mills launches consumer scam alerts program
Maine Attorney General Janet Mills launched a new effort Friday to provide regular alerts warning about consumer scams that she said snare too many Mainers. Attorney General Janet Mills addresses the Fill the Plate Breakfast fundraiser for the Meals on Wheels program of SeniorsPlus in Auburn on Friday.
