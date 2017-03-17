Art review: 'Marsden Hartley's Maine' at Met Breuer3 hours, 38 minutes | Arts

The best show in New York right now focuses on this immensely gifted artist who was as cosmopolitan as any American, Art review: 'Marsden Hartley's Maine' at Met Breuer The best show in New York right now focuses on this immensely gifted artist who was as cosmopolitan as any American, Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nzVqtx Waves crashing against a rocky shore greets visitors to "Marsden Hartley's Maine" at Met Breuer. The wall-sized video captures the quality of Maine that has fascinated artists for 150 years: a place of stark and rugged beauty where the lyrical is laced with a touch of menace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.