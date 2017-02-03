Police ID body found in Thomaston
State police have identified the body found in Thomaston last week as a 41-year-old man who had last been seen in May 2016 leaving the Knox County Jail in Rockland. The skeletal remains found in the woods in back of the commercial buildings on Route 1 in Thomaston as Joshua Robichaud, according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.
