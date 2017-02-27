OUT Maine hires youth coordinator

OUT Maine hires youth coordinator

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Capital Weekly

OUT Maine has hired Lane Sturtevant as youth coordinator. This position, new to OUT Maine, allows the organization to better serve LGBTQ youth at its Rockland drop-in center and, as the program expands statewide, facilitating the Youth Policy Board and coordinating upcoming youth focused events.

