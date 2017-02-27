OUT Maine hires youth coordinator
OUT Maine has hired Lane Sturtevant as youth coordinator. This position, new to OUT Maine, allows the organization to better serve LGBTQ youth at its Rockland drop-in center and, as the program expands statewide, facilitating the Youth Policy Board and coordinating upcoming youth focused events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC