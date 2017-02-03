Maine supreme court to consider more improper conduct by ex-probate judge
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court next week will consider a former York County probate judge's appeal of the most recent ruling that concluded he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct. Justice Robert Clifford of Lewiston found in July that Robert M.A. Nadeau violated the rules that govern appointed and elected judges in Maine by refusing to appoint former associates to cases, implementing schedule changes without consulting with court staff and urging people who appeared before him to lobby the York County commissioners to increase his budget.
