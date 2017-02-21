Maine Family Snow Tube Park opens at Lost Valley
Representatives from LAEGC, the L-A Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Lost Valley and Maine Family FCU cut the ribbon to officially open the new park. Officials from Maine Family Federal Credit Union and Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn have announced that the credit union has signed a five-year commitment for naming rights of the three-lane, 600' long snow tubing park, which is completing construction and slated to open this week at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn.
