Lisbon man pleads guilty to a felony in fatal crash
A Lisbon man who left the scene of a fatal accident near his home in June pleaded guilty Friday to related charges. According to the Sun Journal, Zachary Greene, 24, entered guilty pleas in 8th District Court to leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, a felony, and violation of condition of release, a misdemeanor.
