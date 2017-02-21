Lewiston taps D'auteuil for Deputy City Administrator position
Lewiston City Administrator Ed Barrett has announced that Denis D'Auteuil will replace long-time Deputy City Administrator Phil Nadeau, who will be retiring at the end of June. D'Auteuil is the Assistant City Administrator of Auburn and has been serving as Auburn's Acting City Administrator.
