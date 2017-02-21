Franco Center brings Mardi Gras party to L-A
Courtesy of the State Street Traditional Jazz Band, the event will feature the rousing sounds of New Orleans-style Jazz. Genuine Cajun cooking and music by the State Street Traditional Jazz Band will come together to create the best Mardi Gras party in Central Maine on Tuesday, February 28 at 7 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC