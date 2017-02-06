"Cultural assimilation" is not an Ame...

"Cultural assimilation" is not an American value

Monday Feb 6

The notion that immigrants need to drop their cultural identity was particularly ridiculous for the mayor of a town that prides itself in its rich Franco-American history, and MacDonald was widely, and justifiably, criticized for the comments. His name is Nick Isgro, and he serves as the mayor of Waterville.

