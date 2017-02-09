Clariant expanding medical compounds ...

Clariant expanding medical compounds production in US

Materials supplier Clariant is expanding its plant in Lewiston, Maine, installing a new compounding line to help meet growing demand for pre-colored medical plastic compounds. The Swiss specialty company announced Feb. 6 that the new capacity for the compounds - supplied under the Mevopur brand name - will come on-line in the fourth quarter of 2017.

