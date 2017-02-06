Bourgeois Guitars Introduces the Whyte Rabbit & Other New Models: Winter NAMM 2017
Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks asked Lewiston, Maine, luthier Dana Bourgeois for a special guitar to be used on the country band's recent "MMXVI" tour. The result was the White Lady, a spectral-finished LDBO .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Acoustic Guitar.
