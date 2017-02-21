Area musicians to gather for "Blowin'...

Area musicians to gather for "Blowin' in the Wind" concert

This benefit concert for Lewiston's Pettingill Park will feature a variety of musicians performing classic folk songs from the 1960s. Local guitarist, singer and songwriter Denny Breau has assembled a group of Maine musicians to stage a Folk Fest that will benefit Pettingill School Park in Lewiston.

