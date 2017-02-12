A New England Mardi Gras - The International Snowshoe Convention of 1925

"Fun for all, and all for fun," was the verdict of one local newspaper; "a Mardi Gras" reminiscent of the pre-prohibition era, according to another. On the weekend of 7-8 February, 1925, eight hundred French Canadian snowshoers descended on the city of Lewiston, Maine , for two days of revelry and winter sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.