VoXX to Present "Music for the New Year" in January 2017
The all-volunteer midcoast choral ensemble VoXX: Voice of Twenty announces its annual "Music for the New Year" concert series for 2017. The theme of the winter program, "O Great Mystery," revolves around the Missa O Magnum Mysterium by TomA s Luis de Victoria , which the group will sing in its entirety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
|Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14)
|Feb '16
|seanronan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC