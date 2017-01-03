Spiller's partners with CareerCenter ...

Spiller's partners with CareerCenter to provide paid training

Pictured here are Business Employment Services representative Linda Roberts, training candidate Kimberly King, Spiller's Controller Diane Kirouac, and Spiller's President Raymond Martel. Spiller's of Lewiston recently partnered with Western Maine Community Action, a member agency of the Lewiston CareerCenter, to offer on-the-job training to qualified candidates.

