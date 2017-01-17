Rev. Chouinard to retire from active ministry May 1

Father Chouinard currently serves as the pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus, which also includes St. Francis Church in Greene. Born in Lewiston, Chouinard completed his clerical studies at St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland, and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Daniel J. Feeney, on May 22, 1965, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

