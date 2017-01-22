Peaceful protest in Portland

Yesterday my husband, daughter, and I joined approximately ten-thousand men and women from across Maine as they peacefully protested in Portland in solidarity with people around the globe in their advocacy for the rights of women, LGBTQIA, immigrants, the disabled, and other minority groups. My nine-month-old daughter doesn't know it yet, but the divisive election season has left all of these groups vulnerable.

