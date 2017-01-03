Only Steps Forward: Water district, 911 expenses will increase burden on taxpayers
Last week in my report, I predicted the Auburn City Council would find a means in the upcoming budget process to reduce the tax burden on its taxpayers. That task became difficult on January 1 when two things happened: Androscoggin County confirmed a property tax increase of nearly 7% and the Auburn Water District has floated increasing their rates by nearly 20%.
