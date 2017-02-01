O'Malley named Lewiston Police Chief
Brian O'Malley is a 27-year veteran of the department and has held a variety of positions within the agency. City Administrator Ed Barrett has announced the appointment of Brian O'Malley as Chief of the Lewiston Police Department.
