Nate Libby blasts Trump's new immigration orders
Lewiston's state senator called President Donald Trump's immigration orders "the most egregious moral failure by the American government in the modern era." State Sen. Nate Libby, the assistant Democratic leader, said the immigration restriction "runs afoul of the promise of America inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, that our shores will always be welcome to those seeking freedom and a better, safer life."
