MLK scholar in Maine: Teach that racism is bedrock of US history

Khalil Gibran Muhammed gives his keynote address "No Reparation without Racial Education: Martin Luther King on the Tyranny of Ignorance" for Bates College's "Reparations: Addressing Racial Injustices" program at the Peter J. Gomes Chapel on campus in Lewiston on Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday morning. A young girl listens to Khalil Gibran Muhammed give his keynote address "No Reparation without Racial Education: Martin Luther King on the Tyranny of Ignorance" for Bates College's "Reparations: Addressing Racial Injustices" program at the Peter J. Gomes Chapel on campus in Lewiston on Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.