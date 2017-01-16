MLK scholar in Maine: Teach that racism is bedrock of US history
Khalil Gibran Muhammed gives his keynote address "No Reparation without Racial Education: Martin Luther King on the Tyranny of Ignorance" for Bates College's "Reparations: Addressing Racial Injustices" program at the Peter J. Gomes Chapel on campus in Lewiston on Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday morning. A young girl listens to Khalil Gibran Muhammed give his keynote address "No Reparation without Racial Education: Martin Luther King on the Tyranny of Ignorance" for Bates College's "Reparations: Addressing Racial Injustices" program at the Peter J. Gomes Chapel on campus in Lewiston on Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
|Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14)
|Feb '16
|seanronan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC