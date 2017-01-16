MLK scholar in Maine: Teach that raci...

MLK scholar in Maine: Teach that racism is bedrock of US history

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Khalil Gibran Muhammed gives his keynote address "No Reparation without Racial Education: Martin Luther King on the Tyranny of Ignorance" for Bates College's "Reparations: Addressing Racial Injustices" program at the Peter J. Gomes Chapel on campus in Lewiston on Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday morning. A young girl listens to Khalil Gibran Muhammed give his keynote address "No Reparation without Racial Education: Martin Luther King on the Tyranny of Ignorance" for Bates College's "Reparations: Addressing Racial Injustices" program at the Peter J. Gomes Chapel on campus in Lewiston on Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
News College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16) Aug '16 Jackie 8
News Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16) Mar '16 longtail 1
News Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14) Feb '16 seanronan 3
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC