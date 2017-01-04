Maine lawmakers get down to business,...

Maine lawmakers get down to business, slowly

14 hrs ago Read more: Sun Journal

The opening session of the Legislature on Wednesday was more like a giant family reunion than any sort of serious governing. Lawmakers chatted with old friends in the hallways, swapped stories with one another and, for the truly ambitious, searched out possible co-sponsors for bills that will remain mostly out of sight for another week or so.

