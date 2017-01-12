LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - The holiday se...

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - The holiday season is over but demand for L.L. Bean's famous boot marches on.

The company currently has a backlog of 51,000 orders that it intends to fill in the coming weeks. A company spokeswoman says harsh winter weather and the boot's ongoing popularity are driving demand.

