LePage takes aim at asylum seekers, says he might sue federal government
Gov. Paul LePage said his administration is considering suing the federal government to cover the state's costs for caring for immigrants while their applications for asylum are being processed. LePage said on his weekly radio appearance on WVOM that most of the asylum seekers in Maine don't come directly from foreign countries but rather from other U.S. states.
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan 23
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
