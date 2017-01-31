LePage takes aim at asylum seekers, s...

LePage takes aim at asylum seekers, says he might sue federal government

Gov. Paul LePage said his administration is considering suing the federal government to cover the state's costs for caring for immigrants while their applications for asylum are being processed. LePage said on his weekly radio appearance on WVOM that most of the asylum seekers in Maine don't come directly from foreign countries but rather from other U.S. states.

