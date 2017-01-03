Food for Thought spotlights military cemeteries and memorials
Retired Army officer Alan Gregory will discuss his work as the former CFO of Arlington National Cemetery and the American Battle Monuments Commission. will share stories and images of Arlington National Cemetery, as well as the overseas military cemeteries and memorials operated and maintained by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
