Feds crack down on lead in subsidized housing

A new federal rule may offer some help to children living in subsidized housing who face exposure to toxic lead paint. The new U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standard lowers the acceptable blood level to a threshold urged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing for quicker lead abatement.

