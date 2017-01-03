Due to the death of our dear Aunt, Sister Frances Carr, United Realty ...
Sister Evangeline Annie Carr, better known as Frances Ann Carr, passed into eternity January 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her community and loved ones, following a very brief battle with cancer. Sister was born in Lewiston, ME, on March 13, 1927, the 6th of 7 children born to Herbert and Margaret Carr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W...
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm...
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
|College Student Starts Business Recycling Dorm ... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Jackie
|8
|Ted Cruz pulls off surprise win in Maine GOP ca... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|longtail
|1
|Sweet Dreams, Mr. Heroin (Nov '14)
|Feb '16
|seanronan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC