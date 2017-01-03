Due to the death of our dear Aunt, Sister Frances Carr, United Realty ...

Due to the death of our dear Aunt, Si...

Sister Evangeline Annie Carr, better known as Frances Ann Carr, passed into eternity January 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her community and loved ones, following a very brief battle with cancer. Sister was born in Lewiston, ME, on March 13, 1927, the 6th of 7 children born to Herbert and Margaret Carr.

